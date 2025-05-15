$1000 Invested In Stride 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Stride LRN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.31%. Currently, Stride has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In LRN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LRN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,596.02 today based on a price of $153.93 for LRN at the time of writing.

Stride's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

