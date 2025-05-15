May 15, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

A Look Into Adobe Inc's Price Over Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Looking into the current session, Adobe Inc. ADBE shares are trading at $403.01, after a 0.89% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock increased by 15.54%, but in the past year, decreased by 16.64%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Adobe P/E Compared to Competitors

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Adobe has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 96.96 of the Software industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

ADBE Logo
ADBEAdobe Inc
$403.140.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.64
Growth
63.31
Quality
50.40
Value
16.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsIntraday UpdateMarketsBZI-PE
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved