Robert Campbell Executes Sell Order: Offloads $771K In MasTec Stock

Disclosed on May 14, Robert Campbell, Board Member at MasTec MTZ, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Campbell opted to sell 5,000 shares of MasTec, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $771,670.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows MasTec shares down by 1.91%, trading at $154.32.

About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: MasTec displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.92% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, MasTec exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: MasTec's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 57.84 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.0 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 15.31, MasTec could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

