IAN COREY SANDERS Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.38M In MGM Resorts International Stock

Disclosed on May 15, IAN COREY SANDERS, Chief Operating Officer at MGM Resorts International MGM, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, SANDERS sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $1,377,048.

Tracking the Thursday's morning session, MGM Resorts International shares are trading at $34.05, showing a down of 2.56%.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Breaking Down MGM Resorts International's Financial Performance

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MGM Resorts International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.43% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 45.76% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): MGM Resorts International's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.52.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 11.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 15.6 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.62 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 16.46 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of MGM Resorts International's Insider Trades.

