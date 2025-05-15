In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.07 47.48 8.06 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 24.46 4.21 1.31 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.58 0.93 0.78 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.45 20.67 3.23 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 182.06 14.13 6.11 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 16.85 3.32 1.11 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 13.48 0.93 0.56 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 16.41 2.02 0.67 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 40.04 6.6 1.97 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

Through a detailed examination of Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.07 is lower than the industry average by 0.83x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.48 relative to the industry average by 7.19x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.06 , which is 4.09x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 31.03% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.41%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing well financially but may face challenges in revenue expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.