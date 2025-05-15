Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35 10.46 12.53 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 38.25 27.31 8.34 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 139.32 20.96 18.70 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.85 19.83 15.79 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.48 40.25 13 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.77 7.77 4.54 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 292.83 13.50 14.87 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 106.97 24.39 8.16 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.15 2.87 5.68 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.74 9.89 8.10 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.66 6.16 3.40 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.55 14.12 1.34 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 58.15 29.05 1.77 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% N-able Inc 101 1.97 3.24 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 79.75 16.77 8.23 7.05% $0.65 $1.36 11.38%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.0 , which is 0.44x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.46 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.62x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.53 , which is 1.52x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.22% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 62.63x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.38%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio may indicate overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft outperforms its peers, showing strong financial health and growth potential in the industry.

