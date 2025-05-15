May 15, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Liberty Media Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Liberty Media FWONK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.37%. Currently, Liberty Media has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In FWONK: If an investor had bought $1000 of FWONK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,971.50 today based on a price of $97.38 for FWONK at the time of writing.

Liberty Media's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FWONK Logo
FWONKLiberty Media Corp
$96.06-0.87%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.93
Growth
67.83
Quality
-
Value
6.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved