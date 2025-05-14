May 14, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Linde 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.58%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.97 today based on a price of $445.97 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

