Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wix.com Stock In The Last 10 Years

Wix.com WIX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.63%. Currently, Wix.com has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In WIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of WIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,950.10 today based on a price of $189.61 for WIX at the time of writing.

Wix.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

