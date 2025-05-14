$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Applied Industrial Techs AIT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.91%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion.

Buying $100 In AIT: If an investor had bought $100 of AIT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,157.94 today based on a price of $232.10 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

