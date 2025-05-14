President At Westinghouse Air Brake Sells $806K Of Stock

Disclosed on May 14, Rogerio Mendonca, President at Westinghouse Air Brake WAB, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Mendonca sold 4,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake. The total transaction value is $806,745.

Westinghouse Air Brake's shares are actively trading at $203.85, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

Discovering Westinghouse Air Brake: A Closer Look

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Westinghouse Air Brake's Financial Health

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Westinghouse Air Brake's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 34.48% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Westinghouse Air Brake's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.88.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 31.9 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Westinghouse Air Brake's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.36 , Westinghouse Air Brake's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.94 reflects market recognition of Westinghouse Air Brake's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

