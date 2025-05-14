Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning LPL Finl Hldgs Stock In The Last 10 Years

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.54%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,974.10 today based on a price of $383.09 for LPLA at the time of writing.

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.