Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Carlisle Companies 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carlisle Companies CSL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.88%. Currently, Carlisle Companies has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSL: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,023.62 today based on a price of $400.39 for CSL at the time of writing.

Carlisle Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.