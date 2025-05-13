May 13, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning KLA Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
KLA KLAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.8%. Currently, KLA has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion.

Buying $100 In KLAC: If an investor had bought $100 of KLAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $475.36 today based on a price of $794.00 for KLAC at the time of writing.

KLA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com.

