Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wheaton Precious Metals Stock In The Last 10 Years

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.83%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $385.07 today based on a price of $78.43 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

