George Oliver Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $9.17M In Johnson Controls Intl Stock

It was reported on May 12, that George Oliver, Director at Johnson Controls Intl JCI executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Oliver's recent move involves selling 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls Intl. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $9,170,000.

Monitoring the market, Johnson Controls Intl's shares up by 0.33% at $95.59 during Tuesday's morning.

Get to Know Johnson Controls Intl Better

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 36.45% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Johnson Controls Intl's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.73.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.79 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.73 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Johnson Controls Intl's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.47, Johnson Controls Intl demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Johnson Controls Intl's Insider Trades.

