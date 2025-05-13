Sell Alert: Shashank Patel Cashes Out $1.96M In Watts Water Technologies Stock

Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer at Watts Water Technologies WTS, disclosed an insider sell on May 13, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Patel's decision to sell 8,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,960,003.

As of Tuesday morning, Watts Water Technologies shares are up by 0.46%, currently priced at $247.0.

Discovering Watts Water Technologies: A Closer Look

Watts Water Technologies Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides safety, energy efficiency, and water conservation products. Its product portfolio includes residential and commercial flow control products, which are sold for plumbing and hot water applications; HVAC and gas products, including commercial boilers, water heaters, heating solutions, etc.; drainage and water reuse products, including drainage products and engineered rainwater-harvesting solutions; and water quality products, including point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems. Its products are marketed through brands like Watts, Apex, Bradley, Nexa, and others. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the Americas, followed by Europe and the APMEA region.

Watts Water Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Watts Water Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 48.84% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Watts Water Technologies's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.21.

Debt Management: Watts Water Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 28.16 , Watts Water Technologies's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.68 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 18.1 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

