Board Member At Coeur Mining Exercises Options Worth $326K

A large exercise of company stock options by Pierre Beaudoin, Board Member at Coeur Mining CDE was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 12, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Beaudoin, Board Member at Coeur Mining, exercising stock options for 80,551 shares of CDE. The total transaction was valued at $326,231.

Coeur Mining shares are trading, exhibiting up of 1.7% and priced at $7.79 during Tuesday's morning. This values Beaudoin's 80,551 shares at $326,231.

All You Need to Know About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Coeur Mining's Journey

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coeur Mining's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 69.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 31.3% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.06.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 26.41 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.75 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 14.09 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Coeur Mining's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.