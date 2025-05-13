In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25 8.69 9.78 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 17.69 5.57 5.40 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 10.02 0.86 1.74 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 12.07 4.74 6.12 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 22.29 9.26 13.67 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 37.04 3.82 7.97 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% CarGurus Inc 89.08 8.10 3.84 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 19.75 3.53 1.94 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 7.61 0.62 1.33 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 39.23 2.81 1.21 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19.83 0.80 1.08 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.11 1.67 4.03 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Taboola.com Ltd 85 1.21 0.65 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 85.42 4.56 5.02 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 35.01 3.66 4.15 2.5% $4.17 $5.71 10.49%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

At 25.0 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.71x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.69 relative to the industry average by 2.37x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.78 , surpassing the industry average by 2.36x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 6.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.08x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.49%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

