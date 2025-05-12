$100 Invested In Graphic Packaging Holding 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Graphic Packaging Holding GPK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.7%. Currently, Graphic Packaging Holding has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion.

Buying $100 In GPK: If an investor had bought $100 of GPK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $660.74 today based on a price of $23.06 for GPK at the time of writing.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.