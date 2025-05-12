May 12, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Natera 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Natera NTRA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.31%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion.

Buying $100 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $100 of NTRA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $348.60 today based on a price of $157.29 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
