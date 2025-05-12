May 12, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Primerica PRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.98%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In PRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,700.76 today based on a price of $273.29 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

