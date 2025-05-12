May 12, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Costco Wholesale 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Costco Wholesale COST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.7%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $449.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In COST: If an investor had bought $1000 of COST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,390.10 today based on a price of $1013.75 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

