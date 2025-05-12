May 12, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Corcept Therapeutics Stock In The Last 5 Years

Corcept Therapeutics CORT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.6%. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion.

Buying $100 In CORT: If an investor had bought $100 of CORT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $524.96 today based on a price of $71.92 for CORT at the time of writing.

Corcept Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
