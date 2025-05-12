$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.41%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In PHM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PHM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,460.30 today based on a price of $107.21 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.