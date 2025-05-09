Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Domino's Pizza 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Domino's Pizza DPZ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.95%. Currently, Domino's Pizza has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In DPZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of DPZ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $22,913.88 today based on a price of $478.90 for DPZ at the time of writing.

Domino's Pizza's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.