Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

UnitedHealth Group UNH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.37%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $344.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In UNH: If an investor had bought $1000 of UNH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,285.34 today based on a price of $380.02 for UNH at the time of writing.

UnitedHealth Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

