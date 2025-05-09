May 9, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Krystal Biotech KRYS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.49%. Currently, Krystal Biotech has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In KRYS: If an investor had bought $1000 of KRYS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,203.00 today based on a price of $132.18 for KRYS at the time of writing.

Krystal Biotech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

