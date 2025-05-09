May 9, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Dell Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Dell Technologies DELL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.02%. Currently, Dell Technologies has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In DELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,371.54 today based on a price of $95.89 for DELL at the time of writing.

Dell Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

