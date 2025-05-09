If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Comfort Systems USA FIX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 24.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.47%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In FIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $19,536.39 today based on a price of $434.88 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

