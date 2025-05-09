$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insmed INSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.46%. Currently, Insmed has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In INSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of INSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,648.68 today based on a price of $65.63 for INSM at the time of writing.

Insmed's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

