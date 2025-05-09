JAMES BENNETT Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $177K In Dominion Energy Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that JAMES BENNETT, Board Member at Dominion Energy D, made a notable insider purchase on May 8,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that BENNETT made a notable purchase of 3,246 shares of Dominion Energy, valuing at $177,491.

At Friday morning, Dominion Energy shares are up by 0.13%, trading at $55.07.

About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dominion Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 50.54% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.75. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, Dominion Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 21.24 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.11 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Dominion Energy's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 12.94, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

