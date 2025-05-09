Allen Vanessa Sutherland Boosts Confidence With $294K Purchase Of Dominion Energy Stock

A significant insider buy by Allen Vanessa Sutherland, Board Member at Dominion Energy D, was executed on May 8, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Sutherland's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, involves purchasing 5,395 shares of Dominion Energy. The total transaction value is $294,998.

At Friday morning, Dominion Energy shares are up by 0.49%, trading at $55.27.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Breaking Down Dominion Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 50.54% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.75.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Dominion Energy's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 21.24 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.11 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Dominion Energy's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.94, Dominion Energy demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

