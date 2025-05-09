Bullish Move: ROBERT SPILMAN JR Shows Confidence, Acquires $319K In Dominion Energy Stock

A significant insider buy by ROBERT SPILMAN JR, Board Member at Dominion Energy D, was executed on May 8, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled that JR made a notable purchase of 5,852 shares of Dominion Energy, valuing at $319,987.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Dominion Energy shares up by 0.49%, trading at $55.27.

Discovering Dominion Energy: A Closer Look

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 50.54% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dominion Energy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.75.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 21.24 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.11 , Dominion Energy's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.94, Dominion Energy demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

