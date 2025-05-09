Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 23.38 8.13 9.15 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 17.22 5.42 5.26 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.60 0.82 1.66 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Reddit Inc 21.61 8.97 13.26 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 10.43 3.97 5.34 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 32.87 3.39 7.07 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 115.50 1.85 2.76 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Autohome Inc 13.77 0.91 3.17 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% CarGurus Inc 139.75 5.10 3.32 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 19.01 3.09 1.79 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 7.36 0.60 1.29 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 38.31 2.74 1.18 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 22.80 0.77 1.03 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Taboola.com Ltd 83.50 1.19 0.64 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Yalla Group Ltd 9.69 1.60 3.87 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Average 38.67 2.89 3.69 6.27% $3.92 $5.45 8.86%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 23.38 is lower than the industry average by 0.6x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.13 , which is 2.81x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.15 , surpassing the industry average by 2.48x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 2.78% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.74x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.37x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 8.86%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Meta Platforms is performing exceptionally well within its sector. These metrics highlight the company's strong financial performance and growth potential relative to its industry competitors.

