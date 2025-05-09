May 9, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In HubSpot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.86%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion.

Buying $100 In HUBS: If an investor had bought $100 of HUBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $320.89 today based on a price of $588.96 for HUBS at the time of writing.

HubSpot's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

