Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CrowdStrike Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.28%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,622.85 today based on a price of $428.52 for CRWD at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
