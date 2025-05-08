If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

W.W. Grainger GWW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.58%. Currently, W.W. Grainger has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion.

Buying $100 In GWW: If an investor had bought $100 of GWW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $416.29 today based on a price of $1045.89 for GWW at the time of writing.

W.W. Grainger's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

