May 8, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lennox Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Lennox Intl LII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.98%. Currently, Lennox Intl has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion.

Buying $100 In LII: If an investor had bought $100 of LII stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $308.72 today based on a price of $576.38 for LII at the time of writing.

Lennox Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LII Logo
LIILennox International Inc
$576.381.48%

Overview
