Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Intercontinental Exchange Stock In The Last 15 Years

Intercontinental Exchange ICE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.41%. Currently, Intercontinental Exchange has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion.

Buying $100 In ICE: If an investor had bought $100 of ICE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $730.15 today based on a price of $178.10 for ICE at the time of writing.

Intercontinental Exchange's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.