Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Axis Capital Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Axis Capital Holdings AXS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.18%. Currently, Axis Capital Holdings has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion.

Buying $100 In AXS: If an investor had bought $100 of AXS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.30 today based on a price of $100.99 for AXS at the time of writing.

Axis Capital Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

