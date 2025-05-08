May 8, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United Airlines Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

United Airlines Holdings UAL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.32%. Currently, United Airlines Holdings has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In UAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,302.88 today based on a price of $76.80 for UAL at the time of writing.

United Airlines Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$76.80-3.29%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.79
Growth
82.25
Quality
-
Value
74.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved