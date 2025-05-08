May 8, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.46%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $902.93 billion.

Buying $100 In TSM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,103.91 today based on a price of $174.09 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
