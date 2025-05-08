May 8, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Progressive PGR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.58%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion.

Buying $100 In PGR: If an investor had bought $100 of PGR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $389.19 today based on a price of $286.68 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

