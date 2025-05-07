May 7, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vertiv Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.56%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion.

Buying $100 In VRT: If an investor had bought $100 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $827.73 today based on a price of $95.00 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$95.001.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.15
Growth
86.02
Quality
97.95
Value
16.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved