If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cloudflare NET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.42%. Currently, Cloudflare has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In NET: If an investor had bought $1000 of NET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,328.24 today based on a price of $122.10 for NET at the time of writing.

Cloudflare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

