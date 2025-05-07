Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mueller Industries 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Mueller Industries MLI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.34%. Currently, Mueller Industries has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,130.98 today based on a price of $73.80 for MLI at the time of writing.

Mueller Industries's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

