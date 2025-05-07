May 7, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In NRG Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
NRG Energy NRG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.91%. Currently, NRG Energy has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In NRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of NRG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,651.38 today based on a price of $118.67 for NRG at the time of writing.

NRG Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
