If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Imperial Oil IMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.49%. Currently, Imperial Oil has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In IMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of IMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,481.65 today based on a price of $68.39 for IMO at the time of writing.

Imperial Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

