$1000 Invested In Marsh & McLennan Cos 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.72%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In MMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MMC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,188.11 today based on a price of $227.29 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

